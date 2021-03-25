Campaign podcast: How the ad industry can evolve beyond a 'private members' club'

Publicis Groupe's creative practice chief executive Magnus Djaba and Brixton Finishing School founder Ally Owen speak to Campaign's Brittaney Kiefer about how to widen access to the secluded world the advertising industry still seems to be.



Despite working in the industry for more than two decades, Djaba claims his mother still has no idea what he does for a living.



"We believe there’s mystery in it and we keep it covered. It’s like we’re a silo in the world… why would we the industry want to be separated out from culture?" he asks.

Meanhile, Owen likens the industry to a private members' club that has a glass of rosé as its insignia. She explains: "I was shocked that a quarter of people didn't realise this was an elite profession... It’s appalling as an industry to sell things to people but we don’t sell ourselves to out biggest stakeholder, which is our consumers."



Omar Oakes and Kate Magee also address the week's most notable ad campaigns and industry news. They discuss whether the office could become a competitive advantage in media as the UK reopens from lockdown, and also unpick the state of gaming in marketing after Campaign's inaugural Gaming Summit.



Episode notes (links to stories on campaignlive.co.uk)

3:45 Pick of the week: Replens MD "Sex never gets old" (The Gate)

8:00 MoneySupermarket "Monster" (Engine)

10:15 Is the office a competitive advantage in media?

19:50 Gaming Summit: opportunities and warnings for marketers

27:50 Magnus Djaba and Ally Owen interview - read about the Publicis Groupe apprenticeship scheme here