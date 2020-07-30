Campaign podcast: adland bullying – confronting the 'last taboo'

Sue Higgs recently wrote a powerful piece discussing her experiences of bullying at a previous agency that affected her mental health. She joins the Gunnercooke employment lawyer Shilpen Savani to discuss what the ad industry needs to do to confront this "last taboo".

Also on the podcast, Campaign news editor Gurjit Degun talks about the week’s big issues, including the government's new health strategy. We also pay tribute to Campaign’s former global editor-in-chief Claire Beale.

Running order:

01:55: The government's "Better health" campaign

09:30: Bullying in the workplace

37:45: Marketing highlights this week: Burger King, Born Free and Apple