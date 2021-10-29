Arvind Hickman
Campaign podcast: What can adland learn from Stoke?

VCCP’s academy launch in Stoke should be embraced in the war for talent and diversity. Also, the Media Week Awards, in-housing and creativity, and ads from Burberry, Barclaycard and more.

In this week's podcast, we review ads from Channel 4 (top left, clockwise), Barclaycard, the Government and Burberry
The Media Week Awards saw Omnicom agencies dominate, but how was the social vibe for the first live awards gig after a nearly two years break?

Campaign’s work and inspiration editor Imogen Watson and media editor Arvind Hickman discuss the gala event before debating whether adland needs to cast its recruitment net beyond London after an agency set up an academy in Stoke.

This week’s ad reviews cover creative from Burberry, Barclaycard, Channel 4 and the Government.

Finally, Campaign's deputy editor Gemma Charles chairs a punchy debate about whether in-housing stifles creativity with a stellar panel, including senior marketers from Shell, E.On, Unilever and Oliver.

