Campaign podcast: What can adland learn from Stoke?

The Media Week Awards saw Omnicom agencies dominate, but how was the social vibe for the first live awards gig after a nearly two years break?

Campaign’s work and inspiration editor Imogen Watson and media editor Arvind Hickman discuss the gala event before debating whether adland needs to cast its recruitment net beyond London after an agency set up an academy in Stoke.

This week’s ad reviews cover creative from Burberry, Barclaycard, Channel 4 and the Government.

Finally, Campaign's deputy editor Gemma Charles chairs a punchy debate about whether in-housing stifles creativity with a stellar panel, including senior marketers from Shell, E.On, Unilever and Oliver.