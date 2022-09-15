Staff
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign podcast: Adland pays tribute to the Queen; John Lewis' new brand positioning

Campaign discusses the passing of the Queen, how the UK ad industry paid tribute and what's next for brand Britain as the Carolean era begins, before some brand analysis on John Lewis' new positioning.

The Queen: the ad industry paid tribute to the monarch (Ocean Outdoor)
The Queen: the ad industry paid tribute to the monarch (Ocean Outdoor)

It's been a sombre week for many after the passing of the Queen last week. Campaign's creativity and culture editor Gurjit Degun; work and inspiration editor Imogen Watson; and reporter Charlotte Rawlings discuss brand Britain's uncertain future.

Also in this episode, after 97 years John Lewis has a new tagline: "For all life's moments". The podcast digs into the change in the retailer's marketing and it's latest film: "Stuck on you".

And, up for review this week, Campaign highlights some recent ads, from Made's "Never ordinary" by Wonderhood Studios and The Woolmark Company's "Wear wool, not fossil fuel" by 20something. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Do the unexpected – and reap the rewards

Do the unexpected – and reap the rewards

Promoted

September 06, 2022
Working together to make programmatic sustainable and secure

Working together to make programmatic sustainable and secure

Promoted

August 25, 2022
10 reasons brands you love changed the way they design

10 reasons brands you love changed the way they design

August 24, 2022
DMEXCO returns to set the digital agenda

DMEXCO returns to set the digital agenda

Promoted

August 11, 2022