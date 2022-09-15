Campaign podcast: Adland pays tribute to the Queen; John Lewis' new brand positioning

It's been a sombre week for many after the passing of the Queen last week. Campaign's creativity and culture editor Gurjit Degun; work and inspiration editor Imogen Watson; and reporter Charlotte Rawlings discuss brand Britain's uncertain future.
Also in this episode, after 97 years John Lewis has a new tagline: "For all life's moments". The podcast digs into the change in the retailer's marketing and it's latest film: "Stuck on you".
And, up for review this week, Campaign highlights some recent ads, from Made's "Never ordinary" by Wonderhood Studios and The Woolmark Company's "Wear wool, not fossil fuel" by 20something.