Campaign podcast: adland’s talent crunch and The Great Resignation

Camilla Kemp, chief executive of M&C Saatchi, and James Shoreland, chief executive of Initiative, discuss salary increases and how to attract and advance talent in conversation with Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief of Campaign.

Nicola Merrifield, premium content editor, also joins the podcast to discuss the results of Campaign’s survey on sustainability and reveals just how much agencies are really prepared to turn down client work because it fails to meet the highest environmental standards.

Plus this week’s ad reviews cover Lego, Coca-Cola and the United Nations Development Programme to coincide with COP26.

Listen below or tap "subscribe" to get the podcast on Apple, Spotify and other platforms.