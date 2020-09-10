Campaign podcast: Ageism row in adland and marketers open up about Covid struggles

Omar Oakes and Jeremy Lee both have new jobs at Campaign and discuss what this means, before delving deeper into some of the biggest stories in advertising and marketing this week.



There is also a taster of what's going on at Campaign360, this week's virtual conference, where brands including Just Eat, Patagonia and Bacardi discuss how they have had to adapt messaging and strategy during the Covid-19 pandemic.





Running order:

3:30 - Mark Read’s comments and whether adland has an ageism problem.

10:30 - Sir Martin Sorrell: why is he still throwing grenades at WPP?

15:00 - Are people being unfair about Dettol’s much-maligned "back-to the-office" advertising?

18:20 - Campaign360 sneak peek: "How can you adapt to the post-coronavirus performance marketing landscape?"

PRWeek's UK editor, John Harrington, is joined by Alex Weller (marketing director, Europe at Patagonia), Raoul Shah (joint chief executive and founder of Exposure), Ben Carter (global director of restaurants and strategic partnerships at Just Eat) and Lisa Jedan (vice-president, global brand communications at Bacardi)

36:30 - This week’s ads: featuring Asda, Channel 4 and BT

This week's episode was hosted by Omar Oakes and produced by Ben Londesbrough.