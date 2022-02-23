Campaign podcast: Agency new-business trends and Super Bowl ads

Greg Paull, co-founder and principal of R3 Worldwide, and Tracey Barber, global chief marketing officer of Havas Creative Group, join Campaign’s media editor Arvind Hickman to discuss agency new-business trends, plus they give their verdict on the best of the Super Bowl ads.

Campaign’s data tracker Advertising Intelligence, in partnership with R3 Worldwide, has just published the end-of-year agency new-business tables and Jyoti Rambhai, intelligence editor of Campaign AI, and Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief of Campaign, also join the conversation.