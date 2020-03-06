Campaign podcast: Agency of the Year special



Gideon Spanier, Jeremy Lee, Gurjit Degun and Omar Oakes discuss the winners of Campaign's Agency of the Year awards in this week's podcasr.

Having just been appointed Campaign's UK editor-in-chief, Spanier also talks about what his new role means for the magazine and what our readers can expect.

This week's episode was recorded at Campaign headquarters and edited by Martha Llewellyn.



Click here to read about the Agency of the Year winners.