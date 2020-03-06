Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign podcast: Agency of the Year special

This week's show takes a deeper look at the agencies and people who stood out in 2019.

Gideon Spanier, Jeremy Lee, Gurjit Degun and Omar Oakes discuss the winners of Campaign's Agency of the Year awards in this week's podcasr.

Having just been appointed Campaign's UK editor-in-chief, Spanier also talks about what his new role means for the magazine and what our readers can expect.

This week's episode was recorded at Campaign headquarters and edited by Martha Llewellyn.

Click here to read about the Agency of the Year winners.

Listen to previous episodes on the Campaign Podcast page and subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts and Spotify. 

