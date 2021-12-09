Promoted
Snap
Arvind Hickman
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign podcast: Attention, immersive storytelling and the metaverse

Panel of experts discuss measurement, immersive media, AR and the metaverse.

Can creating more immersive consumer experiences using AR benefit advertisers? (Photo: Snap)
Can creating more immersive consumer experiences using AR benefit advertisers? (Photo: Snap)

Is reach and frequency still the best way to measure the media effectiveness in an attention economy?

Perhaps not always, according to a panel of experts in a special episode of the Campaign podcast, which is sponsored by Snap.

Vodafone brand and marketing director Maria Koutsoudakis said measurement is often horses for courses, while Snap’s new EMEA head of comms planning Jed Hallam believes reach and frequency metrics are often not fit for purpose.

Craft media founder Jen Smith proposes a new metric marketers should focus on: "notice".

This lively discussion also looks at quality reach, the effectiveness of "immersive media" and whether the metaverse is the next big thing for advertisers, or another fad.

This podcast is a must listen for marketers and industry folks with an interest in measurement, AR and media effectiveness.

More from Snap

Promoted

How Snapchat is revolutionising the way we communicate and buy

Promoted

Snapping for good: how to tap into Snapchatters’ social conscience

Promoted

Meet the Snapchat Generation

Promoted

Five reasons to engage the Snapchat generation

Snap revenue climbs, but monetising new users remains challenging

Why Snapchat is looking to hire its first planner

Snap Creative Council: Snapchat and Creative Equals first collaborated in 2017.

Snapchat partners Creative Equals to improve diversity and representation in adland

Snapchat launches first global B2B campaign

Snapchat launches brand profiles to strengthen advertiser ties with users