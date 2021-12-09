Campaign podcast: Attention, immersive storytelling and the metaverse

Is reach and frequency still the best way to measure the media effectiveness in an attention economy?

Perhaps not always, according to a panel of experts in a special episode of the Campaign podcast, which is sponsored by Snap.

Vodafone brand and marketing director Maria Koutsoudakis said measurement is often horses for courses, while Snap’s new EMEA head of comms planning Jed Hallam believes reach and frequency metrics are often not fit for purpose.

Craft media founder Jen Smith proposes a new metric marketers should focus on: "notice".

This lively discussion also looks at quality reach, the effectiveness of "immersive media" and whether the metaverse is the next big thing for advertisers, or another fad.

This podcast is a must listen for marketers and industry folks with an interest in measurement, AR and media effectiveness.