Omar Oakes
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign podcast is back for 2020

Larissa Vince and Zaid Al-Zaidy talk about the challenges of creating more diverse companies and their personal experiences of discrimination.

Vince and Al-Zaidy
Vince and Al-Zaidy

"Diversity isn’t a problem to fix, it’s the solution" – those are the words splashed across the front cover of Campaign this month as we publish our special issue focused on black, Asian and minority-ethnic talent. But why is there still such a gap in BAME people being represented at the very top of advertising and media agencies?

Two ad agency chief executives, Now's Larissa Vince and The Beyond Collective's Zaid Al-Zaidy, share their personal stories about discrimination and what needs to happen to get more BAME talent rising to the top.

Plus, how about some more age diversity in adland? Three agency veterans have launched a start-up – is this a sign of things to come?

We also discuss the magic (or not) of Valentine's Day marketing and the ads that caught their eye this week.

This week's episode is hosted by Campaign's global technology editor, Omar Oakes, and produced by Ben Londesbrough.

Warning: some of the topics discussed are of an adult nature and listener discretion is advised. 

Running order 

3:23: Why is the industry moving too slowly to bring in more BAME senior leadership?

16:20: How are we going to change the representation of BAME people in the industry?

19:55: Accountability and bad behaviours

24:43: Three industry veterans launch a new agency, Ancient & Modern

33:20: Ofcom is to be given new powers to police social media. Is it the right move?

37:00: Valentine's Day marketing: cringe is in the air

41:46: Ads of the week

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago
Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Promoted

February 11, 2020
"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

Promoted

February 11, 2020
2020 - the Year of the Unicorn (and the Rat)

2020 - the Year of the Unicorn (and the Rat)

Promoted

February 11, 2020