Campaign podcast: Becoming creative 'factories' and ditching line managers

Campaign duo Omar Oakes and Brittaney Kiefer discuss three very different ad campaigns this week: Pornhub's sustainability messaging; Pringles' tie-up with a video game franchise; and EE's support for teachers during Covid-19.

They also take a closer look at Wonderhood Studios chief creative officer Aidan McClure's revelation that the agency is being run "like a factory" in order to increase wellbeing.



Then Jellyfish's Rob Pierre talks about how the pandemic has affected the digital marketing agency group, which has just begun a global expansion fuelled by investment from French company Firmalac.

Pierre firmly believes work should be like a "hobby", which in practice has meant getting rid of line managers and using a mathematical formula to calculate employees' pay.

Listen below or tap 'subscribe' to play the episode on your preferred podcast player:

"You become senior and become a higher grade or higher title around a capability or skill, and you’re expected to operate at the same level for other areas," Pierre said. "I just don’t think that’s sustainable. That is the old 'hierarchy' way of looking at things."

Whereas "line management literally creates a job factory" in which people are having to continually prove they are working through email and presenteeism, Pierre wants staff to be “outcome focused” where their output is measured against “very clear targets and KPIs”.

He added: "I would love for everybody to treat their job like a hobby. We find time for our hobbies because we’re passionate, we love it, we want to either improve or enjoy doing it. I would love for everybody to [treat] your job like a hobby, you balance your life, you do it because you care and love it. Then you can submit a business case and demonstrate that value exchange."

Running order (links to ads on Campaign's Work section):

02:00 - Pornhub "Sexstainability" (in-house)

10:30 - Pringles "Meet zombie Frank" (Grey)

14:30 - EE "A message for teachers" (Saatchi & Saatchi)

18:00 - Should creative companies be more like factories?

26:00 - Rob Pierre interview



This episode was hosted by Campaign's media and technology editor Omar Oakes and edited by Lindsay Riley.