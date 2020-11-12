Omar Oakes & Ben Londesbrough
Campaign podcast: what a Biden win means for media and what's in the November issue

Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot and UK editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier discuss the protracted affair that was the US presidential election.

November wins: Campaign's latest issue and US president-elect Joe Biden
Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot and UK editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier discuss what impact Joe Biden's win will have on trust in media and the fake news narrative; the impact on culture in US and UK; and how a Biden presidency can be different with respect to antitrust/regulation and other issues in advertising.

Then Spanier and Omar Oakes, media and tech editor, discuss the just-published November issue of Campaign, which features Faces to Watch 2020 – Campaign's pick of the industry's brightest and best – and the tough future for the generation following them. Spanier also discusses his interview with S4 Capital founder Sir Martin Sorrell, who has built a £2bn-plus business since leaving WPP in 2018.

This episode was hosted by Oakes and edited by Ben Londesbrough at Campaign.
