Brittaney Kiefer & Ben Londesbrough
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign podcast: Bodyform, blue pills and breaking taboos about sex and bodies

Brittaney Kiefer is joined by creators of Bodyform’s '#Wombstories' and Viagra's 'Love story'.

Podcast: (clockwise from top left) Kerr, Simon, Lossgott and Hulley
This week on the Campaign podcast, we are discussing topics that we don’t often talk about: wombs, vulvas, sex, intimacy, erectile dysfunction and more.

Two recent ads, Bodyform’s “#Wombstories” and Viagra Connect's “Love story”, explored these often-taboo subjects. They also both earned a Campaign Pick of the Week.

Our guests are Nadja Lossgott and Nick Hulley, executive creative directors at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, which made “#Wombstories”, and VMLY&R London chief creative officer Laurent Simon and creative director Tamryn Kerr, the team behind Viagra Connect's work.

Why is it important for advertisers to explore these topics that are often shrouded in shame? Is it really the responsibility of brands to break taboos? And what did these creatives learn about sex, bodies, intimacy and gender identity along the way?

Running order

2.24: Bodyform's "#Wombstories"
8.12: Viagra Connect's "Love story"
11.23: Choosing animation for both ads
14.11: The new rules of sex and advertising
19.26: Taboos and shame: the responsibility of advertisers?
23.44: Online comments and hate
26.50: Remaining taboos in advertising

This week's podcast was hosted by Brittaney Kiefer and produced and edited by Ben Londesbrough.

