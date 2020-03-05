Campaign podcast: Are brands getting it wrong over International Women's Day?

TBWA\London chief executive Sara Tate and Mr President founder and chief creative officer Laura Jordan Bambach join Campaign's Omar Oakes in this week's podcast.

Running order

3:39: Weapons of IWD

13:14: Why Omniwomen is choosing to celebrate female stereotypes

23:16: Mr President moves to fully flexible working

32:50: TikTok's UK popularity soars; should magazines have mental-health warnings?

38:03: Ad chat, featuring the AA, Marmite, Three and BT Sport

This week's episode was recorded at No.8 in London's Soho and edited by Ben Londesbrough.

