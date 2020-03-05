Omar Oakes
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign podcast: Are brands getting it wrong over International Women's Day?

This week we look at how brands should approach feminism in advertising and how female leadership in adland must be rethought.

Campaign podcast: Oakes, Jordan Bambach and Tate
TBWA\London chief executive Sara Tate and Mr President founder and chief creative officer Laura Jordan Bambach join Campaign's Omar Oakes in this week's podcast. 

Running order

3:39: Weapons of IWD
13:14: Why Omniwomen is choosing to celebrate female stereotypes
23:16: Mr President moves to fully flexible working
32:50: TikTok's UK popularity soars; should magazines have mental-health warnings?
38:03: Ad chat, featuring the AA, Marmite, Three and BT Sport

This week's episode was recorded at No.8 in London's Soho and edited by Ben Londesbrough.

Listen to previous episodes on the Campaign Podcast page and subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts and Spotify. 

How Mail Metro Media is winning with women

4 milestones to make addressable linear TV a success

Global news 2020: how brands can join the conversation

"Yeah Iggy. You're right"

