Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign podcast: How brands can make the most of the metaverse

Experts from Yahoo, Yahoo RYOT lab and iProspect discuss how brands can stake their place in the metaverse and what they should be mindful of.

Last year, more than $500m was invested in virtual properties on what is known as the metaverse, while millions more have been poured into VR films. And brands are increasingly clamouring to get a piece of the action.

But what is the metaverse, how are brands currently activating in it and what does success look like? Three experts that help brands activate campaigns in the metaverse share the lessons they've learnt and some honest advice.

Featuring

Carina Moran, head of strategy, Yahoo UK 

Sam Field, director of creative technology, Yahoo RYOT Lab

Max Askwith, global innovation partner, iProspect

