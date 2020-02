Anomaly's Camilla Harrisson, Gravity Road's Mark Eaves and Campaign news editor Gurjit Degun join host Omar Oakes to talk about the week's most notable ads and marketing.

This week's episode was recorded at No8 in London's Soho and edited by Campaign's Martha Llewellyn.

Running order

04.00: Was Burger King right to show how its burgers turn mouldy in its ads?

14.10: Why ad agencies are struggling with flexible working.

25.55: Marketing highlights this week: KFC, Coca-Cola.