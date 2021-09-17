Simon Gwynn
Campaign podcast: Can Channel 4 be saved from privatisation?

Campaign's Simon Gwynn, Arvind Hickman and Fayola Douglas discuss the latest ads for Asda, the International Paralympic Committee and the Royal Navy.

Channel 4: industry leaders have signed up to open letter opposing privatisation
On this week's Campaign podcast, Campaign's technology and gaming editor Simon Gwynn, media editor Arvind Hickman and senior reporter Fayola Douglas discuss the potential privatisation of Channel 4, which the ad industry this week expressed its opposition to in an open letter organised by Campaign.

They then move onto the latest tribulations of another TV company, GB News, before discussing what's happening at London Fashion Week, which started on 16 September.

The trio then share their views on three major campaigns to have launched in recent weeks: Asda's "Get the Asda price feeling", the International Paralympic Committee's "#WeThe15", and the Royal Navy's "Raj's story".

Listen below or tap "subscribe" to get the podcast on Apple, Spotify and other platforms.

Episode notes

5:00 Channel 4 privatisation
13:05 GB News
17:10 London Fashion Week
22:10 Asda "Get the Asda price feeling" by Havas London
26:10 International Paralympic Committee "#WeThe15" by Adam & Eve/DDB
30:55 Royal Navy "Raj's story" by Engine Creative

This episode was hosted by Campaign’s technology and gaming editor Simon Gwynn, with media editor Arvind Hickman and senior reporter Fayola Douglas, and edited by Lindsay Riley.

