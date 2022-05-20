Campaign podcast: Christian Juhl on EssenceMediacom

At the end of April Campaign broke the news that WPP was planning to merge its Essence and MediaCom agencies.

The combined network will employ a combined 10,000 people across 125 offices around the world and manage $25bn (£19.7bn) in billings. In the latest Campaign podcast, Group M’s global chief executive talks about the rationale behind the merger.

This episode is hosted by Campaign media editor Arvind Hickman. He is joined by UK editor in chief Gideon Spanier and UK editor Maisie McCabe. The trio also discuss recent ads from Tena, B&Q and the V&A.