Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign podcast: Christmas ads special, part two

McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Tesco and more get the Christmas critique.

Clockwise from top left: Waitrose, Tesco, Sainsbury's, McDonalds, Aldi, O2
Clockwise from top left: Waitrose, Tesco, Sainsbury's, McDonalds, Aldi, O2

In our second Christmas special, we run the rule over ads from some of the biggest brands, including McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Waitrose, Aldi, O2, Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

Campaign senior reporter Fayola Douglas and media editor Arvind Hickman discuss Christmas ads with two of the leading lights in adland – MRM Europe chair and UK chief creative officer Nicky Bullard and Wonderhood Studios chief creative officer Aidan McLure.

Listen to find out which ads each panelist preferred and who plays the Christmas (adland) Grinch.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

TV’s top festive treats

TV’s top festive treats

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago
10 top marketer quotes on how to get ahead

10 top marketer quotes on how to get ahead

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago
Total immersion: marketers are experimenting with AR and VR to create experiences

Total immersion: marketers are experimenting with AR and VR to create experiences

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
AGENCY
The power of insight-led storytelling

The power of insight-led storytelling

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago