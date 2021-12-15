Campaign podcast: Christmas ads special, part two

In our second Christmas special, we run the rule over ads from some of the biggest brands, including McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Waitrose, Aldi, O2, Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

Campaign senior reporter Fayola Douglas and media editor Arvind Hickman discuss Christmas ads with two of the leading lights in adland – MRM Europe chair and UK chief creative officer Nicky Bullard and Wonderhood Studios chief creative officer Aidan McLure.

Listen to find out which ads each panelist preferred and who plays the Christmas (adland) Grinch.