Arvind Hickman
Added 22 minutes ago
Campaign podcast: Christmas ads special, pt 1

Top creatives from Droga5 and AMV BBDO hand down their verdict on Christmas ads from John Lewis, Disney, Boots, M&S Food and more.

From top left, clockwise: Ads from Lidl, John Lewis, Boots and M&S Food.
In our first Christmas special for 2021, Campaign's work and inspiration editor Imogen Watson & media editor Arvind Hickman are joined by AMV BBDO chief creative office Alex Grieve & Droga5 creative director Charlene Chandrasekaran to discuss Christmas ads for John Lewis, Lidl, Disney, Boots, M&S Food, Bounty and Amazon.

The panel begins with views about whether Christmas ads have arrived too early, before they run the rule over some of the blockbusters for this festive season.

One of our guests channels the spirit of the Christmas Grinch, the other is more like Santa Claus, and it’s a lot of fun.

