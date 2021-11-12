Campaign podcast: Christmas ads special, pt 1

In our first Christmas special for 2021, Campaign's work and inspiration editor Imogen Watson & media editor Arvind Hickman are joined by AMV BBDO chief creative office Alex Grieve & Droga5 creative director Charlene Chandrasekaran to discuss Christmas ads for John Lewis, Lidl, Disney, Boots, M&S Food, Bounty and Amazon.

The panel begins with views about whether Christmas ads have arrived too early, before they run the rule over some of the blockbusters for this festive season.

One of our guests channels the spirit of the Christmas Grinch, the other is more like Santa Claus, and it’s a lot of fun.