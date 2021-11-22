Arvind Hickman
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign podcast: COP26, misinformation and advertising-for-good

Adland talks about COP26, climate change misinformation and the role advertising should play as brands transition to being more sustainable.

Protesters wear masks of Joe Biden and Boris Johnson during COP26 (photo: Getty Images)
Protesters wear masks of Joe Biden and Boris Johnson during COP26 (photo: Getty Images)

In this COP26 special, the Conscious Advertising Networks co-founder and co-chair Jake Dubbins and co-chair Harriet Kingaby (both from Media Bounty) talk about their experiences of the environmental summit and why they think social media companies should do more to tackle climate change misinformation and disinformation. 

They explain how the problem requires a consensus from authorities on what climate change misinformation actually is and the challenges for platforms to police it.

Later in the episode, E.ON head of brand and marketing Scott Somerville and Engine client managing director Rob Carter discuss how a high-carbon energy brand shifted to being sustainable. 

This week’s episode is hosted by Campaign work and inspiration editor Imogen Watson, premium content editor Nicola Merrifield and media editor Arvind Hickman.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How can brands best engage with audiences on TikTok?

How can brands best engage with audiences on TikTok?

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
The IPA iList 2022 opens for nominations

The IPA iList 2022 opens for nominations

Promoted

November 18, 2021
COP26, marketers and the ESG agenda

COP26, marketers and the ESG agenda

Promoted

November 17, 2021
Top, left, clockwise: Oku's robot-run mailroom; Watson's SleepWork; Lewis' outdoor work scenes; Joiner's time revolution

Robot-run mail rooms, lucid-dreaming, beach working: is this the future of work?

Promoted

November 11, 2021