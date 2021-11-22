Campaign podcast: COP26, misinformation and advertising-for-good

In this COP26 special, the Conscious Advertising Networks co-founder and co-chair Jake Dubbins and co-chair Harriet Kingaby (both from Media Bounty) talk about their experiences of the environmental summit and why they think social media companies should do more to tackle climate change misinformation and disinformation.

They explain how the problem requires a consensus from authorities on what climate change misinformation actually is and the challenges for platforms to police it.

Later in the episode, E.ON head of brand and marketing Scott Somerville and Engine client managing director Rob Carter discuss how a high-carbon energy brand shifted to being sustainable.

This week’s episode is hosted by Campaign work and inspiration editor Imogen Watson, premium content editor Nicola Merrifield and media editor Arvind Hickman.