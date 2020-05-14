Campaign podcast: Covid-19 mixed messages and the programmatic puzzle

ISBA's Stephen Chester and PwC's Sam Tomlinson also join the podcast to discuss their world-first study into the programmatic media supply chain and why so many unknowns persist.
This episode was recorded by No.8 and produced by James Everett.
Running order
1.30: Is the government's new "Stay alert" messaging effective?
6.10: How agencies are planning to return to whatever "normal" is
10.50: Why did Omnicom merge Rapp and Proximity?
14.20: ISBA and PwC discuss their remarkable programmatic report
34.05: Ads – featuring British Gas, Just Eat and Durex