Campaign podcast: Covid-19 mixed messages and the programmatic puzzle

ISBA's Stephen Chester and PwC's Sam Tomlinson also join the podcast to discuss their world-first study into the programmatic media supply chain and why so many unknowns persist.

This episode was recorded by No.8 and produced by James Everett.

Running order

1.30: Is the government's new "Stay alert" messaging effective?

6.10: How agencies are planning to return to whatever "normal" is

10.50: Why did Omnicom merge Rapp and Proximity?

14.20: ISBA and PwC discuss their remarkable programmatic report

34.05: Ads – featuring British Gas, Just Eat and Durex