Campaign podcast: Covid-19 mixed messages and the programmatic puzzle

Omar Oakes and Jeremy Lee review this week's big stories and discuss whether it's fair to say that advertising during coronavirus is too samey.

'Stay alert': Campaign's take on new messaging

ISBA's Stephen Chester and PwC's Sam Tomlinson also join the podcast to discuss their world-first study into the programmatic media supply chain and why so many unknowns persist.  

This episode was recorded by No.8 and produced by James Everett.

Running order

1.30: Is the government's new "Stay alert" messaging effective?
6.10: How agencies are planning to return to whatever "normal" is
10.50: Why did Omnicom merge Rapp and Proximity?
14.20: ISBA and PwC discuss their remarkable programmatic report
34.05: Ads – featuring British Gas, Just Eat and Durex

