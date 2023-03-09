Campaign Podcast: The creatives behind McDonald's 'Raise your arches' | IWD | Latest ads reviewed

The McDonald's "Raise your arches" campaign was the "second difficult album", Leo Burnett's global and UK chief creative officer Chaka Sobhani tells Campaign's creativity and culture editor Gurjit Degun.

The creative brains behind the work, Leo Burnett's creative director Gareth Butters, explains his thought process in coming up with the work and how he came to work with one of his idols, director Edgar Wright.

Lynsey Atkin, executive creative director at 4Creative, joins Sobhani and Butters to review some of the latest work: Paddy Power "Cheltenham 2023" by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London; Asda "Romaine calm" by Havas London; Nando's "This must be the place" by New Commercial Arts; and HSBC "F word" by Wunderman Thompson.

Imogen Watson, Campaign's work and inspiration editor, discusses International Women's Day and Grey Group hiring Gabriel Schmitt as its new global chief creative officer.