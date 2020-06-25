Omar Oakes
Campaign podcast: Facebook boycott, virtual Cannes and David Jones' adland warning

You & Mr Jones founder recalls his one-on-one 'brand purpose' talk with Mark Zuckerberg and explains why traditional agencies are struggling to transform.

Campaign podcast: Jones (bottom left) on Zuckerberg (top left) and Facebook ad boycotts
Campaign news editor (and resident pub expert) Gurjit Degun reviews the news and latest ads this week. This episode was hosted by Omar Oakes, recorded by No.8 and edited by Ben Londesbrough.

Listen below or subscribe on your favourite podcast platform by searching "Campaign podcast":

Running order

2.30: Advertisers boycott Facebook over racist content policies – will things be different this time? 
6.00: Cinemas are reopening, but how will the sector adapt?
10.30: Cannes Lions goes virtual
15.00: David Jones interview
47.00: Ads review featuring Moneysupermarket.com, Lawn Tennis Association and Dacia

