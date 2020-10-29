Campaign podcast: Facebook's Nicola Mendelsohn on having cancer during Covid and Nick Emery's Mindshare exit

Facebook's EMEA vice-president Nicola Mendelsohn has been shielding at home this year during the Covid-19 pandemic due to the greater health risks she faces due to a rare form of cancer.

Mendelsohn gives a a wide-ranging interview to the Campaign podcast this week that covers how she and Facebook colleagues reacted to her diagnosis in 2018, Facebook's release of the book Building Brilliant Brands, the recent brand boycott over Black Lives Matter, its EMEA client council, and what the social media giant was due to announce at its IAB upfront.

Mendelsohn was diagnosed in 2018 with follicular lymphoma, a rare cancer of the white blood cells, and revealed she has been shielding from Covid-19 this year and has faced disruption to her treatment schedule.

"I was having a maintenance treatment that should have lasted two years but I lost the last six months because it was felt that going in and having treatment vs catching Covid wasn’t worth the risk. Blood cancer patients are actually in the most vulnerable category in the UK," she said. “I’ve not been really out, not been to a shop or a restaurant that a few months ago I would’ve taken for granted.”

Nick Emery's departure from Mindshare after a prank gone wrong has surprised the advertising industry. Omar and Simon discuss trust and etiquette on video calls, the standards chief executives must hold themselves to, as well as other high-profile examples.

Nike has also pushed Americans to "change the world" in election voting push, and in the UK brands have been getting involved with footballer Marcus Rashford's campaign to extend free school meals to the school holidays. Is this now the norm for brands, or just a passing phase?

