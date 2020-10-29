Omar Oakes & Ben Londesbrough
Added 27 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign podcast: Facebook's Nicola Mendelsohn on having cancer during Covid and Nick Emery's Mindshare exit

Omar Oakes and Simon Gwynn discuss Nick Emery's shock departure from WPP media agency Mindshare, and Facebook's European head Nicola Mendelsohn talks about dealing with a rare form of cancer in a wide-ranging interview.

Facebook's Nicola Mendelsohn: discusses her cancer diagnosis, shielding during the pandemic, and brand-building
Facebook's Nicola Mendelsohn: discusses her cancer diagnosis, shielding during the pandemic, and brand-building

Facebook's EMEA vice-president Nicola Mendelsohn has been shielding at home this year during the Covid-19 pandemic due to the greater health risks she faces due to a rare form of cancer.

Mendelsohn gives a a wide-ranging interview to the Campaign podcast this week that covers how she and Facebook colleagues reacted to her diagnosis in 2018, Facebook's release of the book Building Brilliant Brands, the recent brand boycott over Black Lives Matter, its EMEA client council, and what the social media giant was due to announce at its IAB upfront.

Mendelsohn was diagnosed in 2018 with follicular lymphoma, a rare cancer of the white blood cells, and revealed she has been shielding from Covid-19 this year and has faced disruption to her treatment schedule.

"I was having a maintenance treatment that should have lasted two years but I lost the last six months because it was felt that going in and having treatment vs catching Covid wasn’t worth the risk. Blood cancer patients are actually in the most vulnerable category in the UK," she said. “I’ve not been really out, not been to a shop or a restaurant that a few months ago I would’ve taken for granted.”

Campaign's media and tech editor Omar Oakes is also joined by deputy news editor Simon Gwynn to discuss the biggest headlines of the last fortnight.

Nick Emery's departure from Mindshare after a prank gone wrong has surprised the advertising industry. Omar and Simon discuss trust and etiquette on video calls, the standards chief executives must hold themselves to, as well as other high-profile examples.

Nike has also pushed Americans to "change the world" in election voting push, and in the UK brands have been getting involved with footballer Marcus Rashford's campaign to extend free school meals to the school holidays. Is this now the norm for brands, or just a passing phase?

This episode was hosted by Omar Oakes and edited by Ben Londesbrough at Campaign.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

Promoted

October 26, 2020
Vulnerability, empathy and leadership: Female First Forum

Vulnerability, empathy and leadership: Female First Forum

Promoted

October 15, 2020
Tracking culture through crisis

Tracking culture through crisis

Promoted

October 15, 2020
How ActionAid UK and Facebook plan to tackle period poverty

How ActionAid UK and Facebook plan to tackle period poverty

Promoted

October 15, 2020