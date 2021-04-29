Brittaney Kiefer
Campaign podcast: Fifa's 'unapologetically Muslim' ad and Channel 4's pregnancy loss policy

How Fifa made an authentic portrayal of British Asian culture, plus why Channel 4's new pregnancy loss policy is important

Campaign’s Brittaney Kiefer and Omar Oakes talk about Fifa’s latest campaign and what it teaches advertisers about diversity and authentic storytelling. 

Fifa’s campaign, which won Channel 4’s annual Diversity in Advertising Award, depicts the Midnight Ramadan League, a grassroots club in Birmingham that helps Muslims continue to play football during the month of Ramadan. Kiefer explains unique aspects of the creative process and why it is a significant step forward for the ad industry. Director Bassam Tariq called it an "unapologetically Muslim commercial" and it holds lessons for other marketers. 

The pair also discuss Channel 4’s new pregnancy loss policy and why it could represent a shift in the industry’s workplace culture. 

This episode was hosted by Campaign’s creativity and culture editor Brittaney Kiefer with media and technology editor Omar Oakes and edited by Lindsay Riley. 

