Simon Gwynn & Ben Londesbrough
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign podcast: The future of account management

Is there really is a crisis for the discipline and if so, what agencies should be doing to rectify the situation?

Ben Caulfield, Caroline Foster Kenny, Ed Palmer
Simon Gwynn is joined by Caroline Foster Kenny, global chief client officer at Wunderman Thompson; Ed Palmer, managing director at St Luke’s, and co-chair of the IPA Client Relationship Group; and Ben Caulfield, head of mothering at Mother, to talk about the recent IPA report on The Future of Account Management.

Running order

1:00 - Intros
6:00 - What is in the IPA report?
8:00 - Is this really an issue of good versus bad account management?
11:45 - What skills need to be encouraged in account handlers?
17:00 - Does account management need to be a designated role in agencies?
18:30 - Comments on Paul Burke’s article, "This creative reckons account management is the most important department"
25:30 - What can agencies do to improve diversity within account management?
29:40 - Closing thoughts
30:20 - News and ad chat with Jeremy Lee

This week's podcast was hosted by Simon Gwynn and produced and edited by Ben Londesbrough.

