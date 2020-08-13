Campaign podcast: The future of account management

Simon Gwynn is joined by Caroline Foster Kenny, global chief client officer at Wunderman Thompson; Ed Palmer, managing director at St Luke’s, and co-chair of the IPA Client Relationship Group; and Ben Caulfield, head of mothering at Mother, to talk about the recent IPA report on The Future of Account Management.

Running order

1:00 - Intros

6:00 - What is in the IPA report?

8:00 - Is this really an issue of good versus bad account management?

11:45 - What skills need to be encouraged in account handlers?

17:00 - Does account management need to be a designated role in agencies?

18:30 - Comments on Paul Burke’s article, "This creative reckons account management is the most important department"

25:30 - What can agencies do to improve diversity within account management?

29:40 - Closing thoughts

30:20 - News and ad chat with Jeremy Lee

This week's podcast was hosted by Simon Gwynn and produced and edited by Ben Londesbrough.