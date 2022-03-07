Campaign podcast: Industry reacts to the war in Ukraine

As Russia wages war in Ukraine, the Campaign podcast takes a look at how the advertising industry is supporting staff in the region and whether brands in the UK should pull advertising against news coverage of the conflict. Plus, a powerful piece of creative from a Ukrainian agency.

Campaign's media editor Arvind Hickman is joined by work and inspiration editor Imogen Watson, MullenLowe Group UK chief executive Jeremy Hine and the7stars owner Jenny Biggam.

Please note: this podcast was recorded prior to WPP ceasing operations in Russia.

