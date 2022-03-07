Staff
Campaign podcast: Industry reacts to the war in Ukraine

Ad and media agency chiefs discuss the support agency groups are providing staff in the country and how advertisers in the UK should respond.

Agencies are keeping an eye on colleagues in Ukraine and the meerkats ad has been pulled from war coverage. (Photo: Getty Images)
As Russia wages war in Ukraine, the Campaign podcast takes a look at how the advertising industry is supporting staff in the region and whether brands in the UK should pull advertising against news coverage of the conflict. Plus, a powerful piece of creative from a Ukrainian agency.

Campaign's media editor Arvind Hickman is joined by work and inspiration editor Imogen Watson, MullenLowe Group UK chief executive Jeremy Hine and the7stars owner Jenny Biggam.

Please note: this podcast was recorded prior to WPP ceasing operations in Russia.

Articles mentioned in the podcast include:

