Campaign podcast: Influencer marketing – trends, opportunities and an image problem

Experts from Whalar and (formerly of) Meta, share their views on the influencer marketing trends, challenges and opportunities for marketers this year.

What does influencer marketing have in store for 2022?
What does influencer marketing have in store for 2022?

Influencer marketing has become an important part of the marketing mix with estimates that brands could spend about $15bn on the sector this year.

As budgets have grown, so too has scrutiny over a platform that is sometimes viewed as the "Wild West" of the industry.

In the UK, the Advertising Standards Authority continues to crack down on influencers that are not transparent, while the industry continues to grapple with influencer selection and how to measure success.

In this episode of the Campaign podcast, Whalar’s new EMEA president Marco Bertozzi and former vice-president of marketing science at Meta, Brad Smallwood, join Campaign media editor Arvind Hickman to discuss all facets of influencer marketing, including its image problem, opportunities and challenges, how to measure success, TikTok versus other platforms, and whether new trends such as ecommerce, blockchain and NFTs have a role.

