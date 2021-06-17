Campaign podcast: Inside Campaign's creativity edition

Campaign’s UK editor Maisie McCabe and associate editor Kate Magee discuss the exit of Mother London’s executive creative directors, the inspiration behind our latest magazine cover and Vicki Maguire’s journey to the top.

Maisie and Kate discuss the news that Mother’s creative leaders Ana and Hermeti Balarin are moving to Wieden & Kennedy Portland. They also look at new work from BT Enterprise and SumUp.

Kate talks about the inspiration behind Campaign’s latest front cover: a quirky costume book written by Jane Asher in the 1980s.

Maisie then runs through the main features in the magazine, including why it is a golden age for animation, how brands can navigate the K-shaped revolution and why Havas’ chief creative officer Vicki Maguire’s profile showcases a new type of creative leadership.

Listen below or tap ‘subscribe’ to get the podcast on Apple, Spotify and other platforms.

This episode was hosted by Campaign’s associate editor Kate Magee, with UK editor Maisie McCabe, and edited by Lindsay Riley.