Campaign podcast: Inside the Experience Awards

Gurjit Degun is hosting this week’s episode and is joined by Campaign teammates Yasmin Arrigo and Fayola Douglas to discuss the Campaign Experience Awards.

This episode was recorded and edited by No.8.

Running order



1.09: How to run an awards competition during lockdown times

3.00: The game-changers: Samsung’s world-first vertical gig; Wimbledon "rematch" and Airbnb’s night at the Louvre

5.18: Agency of the Year: why did XYZ win?

11.30: What the winners tell us about the future of brand experiences

19.30: Standout activations from the past year

