Campaign podcast: It's time to get to grips with ageism in advertising

Ageism in advertising has been a problem for many years. In fact, adland has been talking about the commercial importance of targeting the over 50s but, in reality, has ignored the problem.

Older adults remain ignored by marketers, appearing in less than 15% of media images.

It seems strange when those aged 50 and older account for 50% of consumer spending; predicted to rise to 63% by 2040.

In this episode, International Longevity Centre director David Sinclair is joined by MullenLowe Group UK chief executive Jeremy Hine and the7stars owner Jenny Biggam to discuss ageism in advertising.

