Campaign podcast: ITV's anti-racism ad and how graduates plan to beat the hiring freeze

Gurjit Degun and Jeremy Lee discuss ITV's recent anti-racism ad that was in support of dance group diversity. The ad received praise following complaints about the group's recent Black Lives Matter performance on Britain’s Got Talent (the complaints were later dismissed by Ofcom).

They also unpick the call by London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey to allow sponsorship deals for Tube stations, in a deal that could be worth £100m.

Then Ben Londesbrough speaks to recent graduates from SCA2.0 and the Watford Course about their experiences of graduating into a global pandemic.

SCA 2.0 graudates Munraj Singh Chawla and Rachael Simões described the process as "emotionally draining", but remain hopeful and proactive in trying to find placements.

Meanwhile, Watford alumni Paloma Gardiner and Alistair Milne came up with a creative solution by forming their own agency GUAP.P.P (Give Us a Placement Please) Creative Studios in a bid to earn some experience. Setting up the company cost them just £12 and has led to interest from agencies.