Gurjit Degun & Ben Londesbrough
Added 19 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign podcast: ITV's anti-racism ad and how graduates plan to beat the hiring freeze

The team dissect the news and discuss some recent ads, as well as interviewing graduates about trying to get into the industry during these trying times.

Clockwise from top left: Munraj Singh Chawla, Rachael Simões, Alistair Milne, Paloma Gardiner
Clockwise from top left: Munraj Singh Chawla, Rachael Simões, Alistair Milne, Paloma Gardiner

Gurjit Degun and Jeremy Lee discuss ITV's recent anti-racism ad that was in support of dance group diversity. The ad received praise following complaints about the group's recent Black Lives Matter performance on Britain’s Got Talent (the complaints were later dismissed by Ofcom).

They also unpick the call by London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey to allow sponsorship deals for Tube stations, in a deal that could be worth £100m.

Then Ben Londesbrough speaks to recent graduates from SCA2.0 and the Watford Course about their experiences of graduating into a global pandemic.

SCA 2.0 graudates Munraj Singh Chawla and Rachael Simões described the process as "emotionally draining", but remain hopeful and proactive in trying to find placements. 

Meanwhile, Watford alumni Paloma Gardiner and Alistair Milne came up with a creative solution by forming their own agency GUAP.P.P (Give Us a Placement Please) Creative Studios  in a bid to earn some experience. Setting up the company cost them just £12 and has led to interest from agencies.

Running order:
2:17 – ITV doubles down on Diversity with tactical ad
7:39 – Should TfL change Tube station names for sponsors?
11:34 – Aspiring ad creatives discuss tactics for beating the hiring freeze
42:15 – Ad review, featuring B&QHeinz and Cadbury Dairy Milk.

This episode was hosted by Gurjit Degun and produced by Ben Londesbrough.
Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Always-on campaign measurement: 3 things you must consider

Always-on campaign measurement: 3 things you must consider

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago
How to get ahead post-Covid: brand building and performance marketing

How to get ahead post-Covid: brand building and performance marketing

Promoted

September 17, 2020
Five reasons to engage the Snapchat generation

Five reasons to engage the Snapchat generation

Promoted

September 16, 2020
Six top tips for a new way of working

Six top tips for a new way of working

Promoted

September 15, 2020