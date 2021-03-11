Campaign podcast: ITV's Harry & Meghan hit, Maltesers, Deliveroo and Andy Nairn

Harry & Meghan with Oprah drew in a huge audience for ITV, but what does this mean for TV, the newspaper media and how mental health issues are discussed?

Omar and Brittaney also discuss new ad campaigns by Maltesers (timed around International Women's Day) and Deliveroo (which announced a stock market float). Read Brittaney's interview with Michele Oliver, marketer at Malteser's brand parent Mars.

Then Lucky Generals co-founder and now author Andy Nairn discusses his book Go Luck Yourself and what luck has to do with advertising and culture.

Listen below or tap 'subscribe' to get the podcast on Apple, Spotify and other platforms.

Note: This episode contains discussions of suicide that may be upsetting to some people. If you want to avoid this content, skip from 11.30 to 13.30.

Running order (links to stories on Campaign's website):

1:30 Unpicking the "Harry & Meghan" media storm

16:00 Maltesers "Not after that display" by AMV BBDO and International Women’s Day advertising

21:00 Deliveroo "Garlic" by Pablo

27.30 Andy Nairn interview

This episode was hosted by Campaign's media & technology editor Omar Oakes with creativity & culture editor Brittaney Kiefer and edited by Lindsay Riley.