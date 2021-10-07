Campaign podcast: Can James Bond save cinema advertising?

On this week's Campaign podcast, Campaign's media editor Arvind Hickman and technology and gaming editor Simon Gwynn are joined by two guests from the world of cinema advertising: Davina Barker, sales director at Digital Cinema Media, and Clare Turner, sales director at Pearl & Dean.

The quartet kicks things off by discussing perhaps the year's biggest entertainment moment: the long-awaited release of No Time to Die, Daniel Craig's final appearance as the world's most famous fictional spy. After the four share their views on whether the film is any good (spoiler: yes it is), Davina and Clare give insights into the positive impact of the release on cinema advertising, which was badly hit by the pandemic.

The team then move on to one of the week's other big stories: the testimony of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who leaked internal Facebook research to The Wall Street Journal that revealed problematic details on topics such as the impact of Instagram on the wellbeing of teens.

Arvind, Simon, Davina and Clare then give their views on three of the week's ads, from Coca-Cola, Starling Bank and finally Very.co.uk, which brought out its Christmas campaign very, very early.

Episode notes

0:40 Can James Bond save cinema advertising?

13:30 Facebook's whistleblower revelations

22:55 Coca-Cola “One Coke Away From Each Other” by BETC London

27:00 Starling Bank "Set yourself free" by Wonderhood Studios

29:50 Very.co.uk "Very best excuses" by Grey London

This episode was hosted by Campaign’s media editor Arvind Hickman, with technology and gaming editor Simon Gwynn, and edited by Lindsay Riley.