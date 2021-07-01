Campaign podcast: John Cleese on why 'advertising is like a very good crossword'

This week’s podcast is all about the four “C”s: Cannes, creativity, cheese and Cleese.

First up, Campaign’s associate editor Kate Magee and UK editor Maisie McCabe discuss the notable winners at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, which took place last week.

The pair move on to “cheese” - why aren’t more funny ads winning at Cannes?

Then Kate interviews the writer and performer John Cleese about creativity.

Cleese has made regular appearances in ads throughout his 55-year career. As he says in the podcast: “There was a time when I was very popular with the advertising fraternity, but it was probably forty years ago. At that time, somebody said there should be an award for the best use of John Cleese,” he says.

In particular, he mentioned the “lovely times” he had working on the Sony ads that he did with Tim Delaney, now chairman at Legas Delaney.

He adds: “I always loved doing commercials because it wasn’t such a massive thing like a movie, but it was like a very good crossword - it takes two days of your life but it's awfully interesting.”

Listen to the podcast, read the interview and watch some of his best ads below, including one from his mum.

Listen below or tap ‘subscribe’ to get the podcast on Apple, Spotify and other platforms.

Episode notes

3:00 What happened at Cannes: AMV’s big win

5:20 Why aren’t more funny ads winning awards?

8:25 The John Cleese interview

13:30 Why people who rush decisions are cowards

15:10 Why play needs to be separate from everyday life

20:30 The real bar to creativity is the people in charge

26:50 Children know how to play - and then we train it out of them

34:00 Why the key to creative collaboration is diversity

36:00 Advertising is like a very good crossword

37:25 On ageism: “I like a slightly boring older director who knows what they’re doing”

40.35 Ego and self doubt: “We’re all more insecure than we like to admit”

Seven of Cleese's best ads

Schweppes

Talking Pages

Compaq

Sony

Specsavers

Direc-TV

And one from his mum...