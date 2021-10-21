Campaign podcast: John Lewis ad controversy

On this week's Campaign podcast, work and inspiration editor Imogen Watson joins media editor Arvind Hickman and technology and gaming editor Simon Gwynn to discuss one of the most controversial ads in recent years.

John Lewis' insurance ad, which depicts a boy dressing up and running riot in his home as he dances, has generated fierce discussion on social media and more than 300 complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority. The Campaign trio explores why the spot, created by Adam & Eve/DDB, has proved so divisive and whether there are any lessons to be learned for adland.

The podcast then reviews ads from Camden Town Breweries, Dunelm and Wagamama.

Lastly, Dr Augustine Fou, an expert on ad fraud, joins the podcast to take a deep dive into how pervasive ad fraud is, who is at fault and why the industry doesn’t do more to tackle it.

Fou’s views are alarming, forthright and well worth a listen.