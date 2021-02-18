Campaign podcast: KFC's mashups with Walkers and Pizza hut

Omar Oakes and Brittaney Kiefer take a closer look at two KFC brand collaborations that launched within days of each other – Walkers (in which Gary Lineker imagines himself as Colonel Sanders) and Pizza Hut. What's KFC up to and do all brands win equally when marketing together?



Then Kiefer chats to Niran Vinod and Damola Timeyin, the creative strategists and authors that have released the marketing guide How to Build It, under Stormzy’s publishing imprint #Merky Books. They get into how people starting out in advertising can build their network, despite social distancing, and how brands can market with purpose authentically.

Speaking about the challenges of networking during the pandemic, Timeyin revealed that he and Vinod met on Twitter and that lockdown life can lead to new opportunities.

He added: "I would encourage people to find their ways into the networks and the circles where people who you think can help or share a passion or interest with you are. Communicate with those people, you may find you build a rapport and develop a friendship that can enlighten you and lead you to rooms you wouldn’t otherwise be in."

Vinod, who got to know his wife through initial Twitter conversations, advised people to "be mindful of people's time" when trying to network online.

"LinkedIn and Twitter are great platforms… I met most of my inner circle of friends thorough the internet, especially Twitter," Vinod said.

"I would just drop them a message; nine out of 10 times people may reject you but that one person who responds may change your life… It also builds up your resilience toward rejection too. I know getting no responses is tough, but it’s a muscle you can develop over time."

Running order:

2:30 - KFC and Walkers "It makes sense" (in-house) / Pizza Hut "KFC popcorn chicken pizza" (Iris)

9:15 - Halifax "It's a people thing" (New Commercial Arts)

15:00 - Habito "The road to completion" (Uncommon Creative Studio)

18:15 - Interview with Niran Vinod and Damola Timeyin

