Campaign podcast: What now for live-events marketing?

This week, the Campaign team reflects on major coronavirus stories affecting the advertising industry and takes a closer look at how the crisis is impacting experiential marketing.

Omar Oakes is joined by Campaign's Yasmin Arrigo, Fayola Douglas and Jeremy Lee. This episode was recorded by Ben Londesbrough and edited by Martha Llewellyn.

Running order

04.00: Reaction to UK in lockdown, ad industry business still on the move and the impact of the crisis on social media

15.00: What now for experiential marketing and what will the sector look like post-crisis?

21.00: Looking forward to Cannes Lions in October

24.00: How are experiential agencies adapting?

29.50: Ads of the week