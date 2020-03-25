Omar Oakes
Campaign podcast: What now for live-events marketing?

This week's episode takes a deeper look at how events marketing is adapting to the coronavirus crisis and what the future of the sector could look like.

Clockwise from top left: Lee, Arrigo, Douglas and Oakes
This week, the Campaign team reflects on major coronavirus stories affecting the advertising industry and takes a closer look at how the crisis is impacting experiential marketing.

Omar Oakes is joined by Campaign's Yasmin Arrigo, Fayola Douglas and Jeremy Lee. This episode was recorded by Ben Londesbrough and edited by Martha Llewellyn. 

Listen in the player below or subscribe via your favourite podcast app: Apple, SpotifyDeezer and Google Podcasts.

Running order

04.00: Reaction to UK in lockdown, ad industry business still on the move and the impact of the crisis on social media
15.00: What now for experiential marketing and what will the sector look like post-crisis?
21.00: Looking forward to Cannes Lions in October
24.00: How are experiential agencies adapting?
29.50: Ads of the week

Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

March 20, 2020
9 ways you can make a D&I difference. Right now.

March 17, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

March 16, 2020
Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

March 16, 2020