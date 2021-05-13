Brittaney Kiefer
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign podcast: What makes the best (and worst) places to work?

Campaign's Brittaney Kiefer, Gideon Spanier and Kate Magee discuss how workplaces are shifting and the trouble with the industry's long hours culture.

Campaign podcast: What makes the best (and worst) places to work?

Campaign’s Brittaney Kiefer, Gideon Spanier and Kate Magee discuss the May issue cover feature on adland's best places to work.

As Covid is altering the workplace landscape, what makes a “best place to work” in 2021? Brittaney, Gideon and Kate talk about how material perks aren’t quite enough any more as people reassess what they want from life in the wake of the pandemic. 

Then they talk about what makes a bad place to work, the industry’s problematic long hours culture and what can be done to change toxic workplace cultures. 

Listen below or tap ‘subscribe’ to get the podcast on Apple, Spotify and other platforms. 

This episode was hosted by Campaign’s creativity and culture editor Brittaney Kiefer, with UK editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier and associate editor Kate Magee, and edited by Lindsay Riley. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Shopportunities: Pinterest, Portas and reinventing the shopping experience

Shopportunities: Pinterest, Portas and reinventing the shopping experience

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago
How can you bring the thinking-styles of creative geniuses to work?

How can you bring the thinking-styles of creative geniuses to work?

Promoted

May 11, 2021
Getting personal with WW's Tony Miller

Getting personal with WW's Tony Miller

Promoted

May 10, 2021
The best TV ads to send us blinking out of lockdown into the sunlight

The best TV ads to send us blinking out of lockdown into the sunlight

Promoted

May 10, 2021