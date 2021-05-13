Campaign podcast: What makes the best (and worst) places to work?

Campaign’s Brittaney Kiefer, Gideon Spanier and Kate Magee discuss the May issue cover feature on adland's best places to work.

As Covid is altering the workplace landscape, what makes a “best place to work” in 2021? Brittaney, Gideon and Kate talk about how material perks aren’t quite enough any more as people reassess what they want from life in the wake of the pandemic.

Then they talk about what makes a bad place to work, the industry’s problematic long hours culture and what can be done to change toxic workplace cultures.

Listen below or tap ‘subscribe’ to get the podcast on Apple, Spotify and other platforms.

This episode was hosted by Campaign’s creativity and culture editor Brittaney Kiefer, with UK editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier and associate editor Kate Magee, and edited by Lindsay Riley.