Campaign podcast: Making Christmas ads in the era of the coronavirus pandemic

Campaign's Brittaney Kiefer is joined by some of advertising's top creative leaders to discuss this year's slate of Christmas ads and the unique challenges of creating them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Adam & Eve/DDB chief creative officer Rick Brim, Droga5 London CCO David Kolbusz and Havas London CCO Vicki Maguire share their perspectives in a festive edition of the podcast.

Brim gives a candid look at what went into making the much-anticipated John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners joint Christmas campaign. The group also talks about the increased diversity of the ads, picking the right soundtrack, which brands struck the right tone and this year’s biggest surprises.

Stick around until the end when Kolbusz shares a special festive song.

Listen here or subscribe on your favourite podcast player to make sure you don't miss a future episode:

Running order:

2:00 - TK Maxx

6:15 - Sainsbury's

12:55 - John Lewis and Waitrose

22:30 - Tesco

34:17 - David Kolbusz's special Christmas song

This episode was hosted by Campaign's creativity and culture editor Brittaney Kiefer and edited by Ben Londesbrough.