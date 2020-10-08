Campaign Podcast: marketing with podcasts and the iProspect/Vizeum merger

It's a podcast episode about podcasts. On the show this week is Acast UK and ROW managing director Georgina Holt, who has joined the leading podcast company from publisher-land, and TBWA\London chief strategy officer Anna Vogt ,who has launched The Rebuilders podcast as a side hustle. Strategy and tips galore for marketers and content creators.

Plus Campaign's media and technology editor Omar Oakes and news editor Gurjit Degun discuss Dentsu's media agency merger as well as the week's biggest stories and ad campaigns.

This episode was hosted by Oakes and edited by Ben Londesbrough at Campaign.



Running order:

1:45 – Why is Dentsu merging iProspect and Vizeum? (Read more)

11:00 – How much money the government is paying agencies for Covid-19 comms (Read more)

14:40 – The state of the podcast market, with Holt and Vogt

46:10 – Ads review, featuring The Black Farmer, Rustlers, and Samsung