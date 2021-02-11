Campaign podcast: Neurodiversity and creativity, state of the TV market, plus Super Bowl round-up

In this week's show Brittaney Kiefer, Campaign's creativity and culture editor, expands on her cover feature about neurodiversity among agency creatives.

The team also discusses Campaign's media agency survey of the UK TV sales houses and the state of the market amid the streaming wars and the pandemic.



This week's ad review is dominated by the big-budget Super Bowl spots, but did brands play it safe this year?

Listen below or tap 'subscribe' to get the Campaign podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or elsewhere:

Running order (links to stories on Campaign's website):

5:00: February issue highlights

19.20: Virgin Media "Faster brings us closer" (Adam & Eve/DDB)

24:40 Churchill "Slide" (Engine)

27.10 Super Bowl ads: featuring T-Mobile, Doritos, Cheetos, Jeep, Amazon and Reddit

This episode was hosted by Campaign's media and technology editor Omar Oakes and edited by Lindsay Riley.