Campaign podcast: Ogilvy ECD talks Sipsmith’s Mr Swan's Wimbledon Centre Court appearance

Campaign’s senior reporter Fayola Douglas catches up with Ogilvy ECD Jules Chalkley on the stop-motion set of the new ad born of the Sipsmith and Wimbledon partnership, featuring the feather-brained Mr Swan.

Chalkely explains the exacting detail the set designers had to go to recreate a scale model of Wimbledon Centre Court - famous for such fastidious rules as allowing the grass to reach only 8mm in height.

Chalkely also reveals the new characters accompanying Mr Swan, including the long-suffering Ani, Rufus the hawk and of course, a Wimbledon super fan.

Listen below or tap ‘subscribe’ to get the podcast on Apple, Spotify and other platforms.

This episode was hosted by Campaign’s associate editor Kate Magee and senior reporter Fayola Douglas, and edited by Lindsay Riley.