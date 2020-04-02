Campaign podcast: Pandemic latest and how the radio sector is adapting

Radiocentre chief executive Siobhan Kenny and Campaign UK editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier join Omar Oakes to discuss the latest industry news amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertising Association chief executive Stephen Woodford also updates us on the industry body's conversations with the government during the crisis and what support is needed.

In addition, there is a special "Name that brand" quiz in which you can put your knowledge of sonic branding to the test.

This episode was recorded by No.8 and edited by Martha Llewellyn at Campaign.

Running order

1.45: The government’s comms response

5.55: How the radio sector is coping and adapting during the crisis

14.45: Interview with Advertising Association chief executive Stephen Woodford

28.38: What smaller businesses need right now and what banks should do

34.30: Will Cannes Lions actually happen this year?

42.30: "Name that brand" quiz