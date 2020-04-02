Omar Oakes
Campaign podcast: Pandemic latest and how the radio sector is adapting

What help does the ad industry need now from the government and how is the radio sector coping?

This week's guests: Kenny and Woodford
Radiocentre chief executive Siobhan Kenny and Campaign UK editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier join Omar Oakes to discuss the latest industry news amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertising Association chief executive Stephen Woodford also updates us on the industry body's conversations with the government during the crisis and what support is needed.

In addition, there is a special "Name that brand" quiz in which you can put your knowledge of sonic branding to the test.

This episode was recorded by No.8 and edited by Martha Llewellyn at Campaign.

Running order

1.45: The government’s comms response
5.55: How the radio sector is coping and adapting during the crisis 
14.45: Interview with Advertising Association chief executive Stephen Woodford
28.38: What smaller businesses need right now and what banks should do
34.30: Will Cannes Lions actually happen this year?
42.30: "Name that brand" quiz

MEDIA
Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

March 20, 2020
AGENCY

9 ways you can make a D&I difference. Right now.

March 17, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

March 16, 2020
Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

March 16, 2020