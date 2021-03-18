Brittaney Kiefer
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign podcast: Populism vs high art, Nike and what makes an Agency of the Year

Brittaney Kiefer, Maisie McCabe and Kate Magee discuss whether advertising should lean in to populism, Nike's groundbreaking campaign and the key ingredients of an Agency of the Year winner.

Clockwise from top: Mrs Brown's Boys vs. Fleabag, Nike, Uncommon Creative Studio
Clockwise from top: Mrs Brown's Boys vs. Fleabag, Nike, Uncommon Creative Studio

Should the ad industry stop trying to make high art and just aim for popular appeal? This debate has been raging since Campaign published its March cover feature, “Why advertising should be more Mrs. Brown’s Boys and less Fleabag”. Campaign's Brittaney Kiefer, Maisie McCabe and Kate Magee unpick this debate and weigh in with their own opinions. 

They also discuss a new Nike ad celebrating the strength of pregnant women, a Campaign Pick of the Week, created by Wieden & Kennedy London. Speaking of that agency, what will the departure of its esteemed creative leader Tony Davidson mean for the business?

Plus, Uncommon Creative Studio recently took home Campaign’s Creative Agency of the Year crown. So what makes an Agency of the Year winner? 

Later in the episode, legendary planner Paul Feldwick talks to Engine chief strategy officer Gen Kobayashi about whether advertising has become too “knowing” for its own good.

Listen below or tap 'subscribe' to get the podcast on Apple, Spotify and other platforms.

Running order (links to stories on Campaign's website):
1:18: Nike’s ad campaign
5:12: Tony Davidson’s departure from W&K London
8:30: Should advertising "be less Fleabag"?
14:50: What makes an Agency of the Year winner?
20:24: In conversation with Feldwick and Kobayashi 

This episode was hosted by Campaign creativity and culture editor Brittaney Kiefer with UK editor Maisie McCabe and associate editor Kate Magee. It was edited by Lindsay Riley.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
The COVID-19 impact on working mothers

The COVID-19 impact on working mothers

Promoted

March 11, 2021
MEDIA
Laura Jordan Bambach on TV ads to kickstart 2021

Laura Jordan Bambach on TV ads to kickstart 2021

Promoted

March 05, 2021
The International Media Consumption Report 2021

The International Media Consumption Report 2021

Promoted

March 04, 2021
What we’ve learned from the life and death of our co-founder and friend

What we’ve learned from the life and death of our co-founder and friend

Promoted

February 26, 2021