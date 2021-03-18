Campaign podcast: Populism vs high art, Nike and what makes an Agency of the Year

Should the ad industry stop trying to make high art and just aim for popular appeal? This debate has been raging since Campaign published its March cover feature, “Why advertising should be more Mrs. Brown’s Boys and less Fleabag”. Campaign's Brittaney Kiefer, Maisie McCabe and Kate Magee unpick this debate and weigh in with their own opinions.

They also discuss a new Nike ad celebrating the strength of pregnant women, a Campaign Pick of the Week, created by Wieden & Kennedy London. Speaking of that agency, what will the departure of its esteemed creative leader Tony Davidson mean for the business?

Plus, Uncommon Creative Studio recently took home Campaign’s Creative Agency of the Year crown. So what makes an Agency of the Year winner?

Later in the episode, legendary planner Paul Feldwick talks to Engine chief strategy officer Gen Kobayashi about whether advertising has become too “knowing” for its own good.

Listen below or tap 'subscribe' to get the podcast on Apple, Spotify and other platforms.

Running order (links to stories on Campaign's website):

1:18: Nike’s ad campaign

5:12: Tony Davidson’s departure from W&K London

8:30: Should advertising "be less Fleabag"?

14:50: What makes an Agency of the Year winner?

20:24: In conversation with Feldwick and Kobayashi

This episode was hosted by Campaign creativity and culture editor Brittaney Kiefer with UK editor Maisie McCabe and associate editor Kate Magee. It was edited by Lindsay Riley.