Campaign podcast: Power 100 and making London more accessible for new talent

On this week's Campaign podcast, Campaign's media editor Arvind Hickman and deputy editor Gemma Charles discuss one of the big moments in the Campaign calendar: the Power 100, our list of the marketing leaders making waves in the UK.

Arvind and Gemma then discuss the reasons behind last week's move by the US Securities and Exchange Commission to issue WPP with a $19m fine, before moving onto recent ads from B&Q, Lego and Visa.

In the second half of the episode, technology and gaming editor Simon Gwynn is joined by a panel comprising Saatchi & Saatchi's managing director Sarah Jenkins and creative Hemi Patel, Wavemaker business director Lisa Thompson, and Tony Perkins, CEO of affordable housing organisation LHA London.

The panelists discuss the recent expansion of Saatchi Home, the agency's partnership with LHA - and why schemes like this are so important in making the industry accessible to people from a wide range of backgrounds.

Episode notes

2:20 Power 100

10:30 WPP fined by the SEC

12:55 B&Q "Later means never" by Uncommon Creative Studio

14:40 Lego "Rebuild the world" by The Lego Agency

17:10 Visa's out-of-home ad

21:25 Discussion on the expansion of Saatchi Home with Sarah Jenkins, Hemi Patel, Lisa Thompson and Tony Perkins

This episode was hosted by Campaign’s media editor Arvind Hickman, with deputy editor Gemma Charles and technology and gaming editor Simon Gwynn, and edited by Lindsay Riley.