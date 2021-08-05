Campaign podcast: The power of the creative nudge

On this week's Campaign podcast, acting news editor Simon Gwynn and UK editor Maisie McCabe discuss one of the biggest stories to hit adland in recent years: the outcome of the JWT employment tribunal, and how coverage unfairly focused on Wunderman Thompson's Jo Wallace.

Simon and Maisie then talk about one of the week's biggest new reviews – the consolidated global media account of food delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway – followed by some of the latest ads.

In the second half of the episode, Maisie speaks to Kev Chesters and Mick Mahoney, strategy and creative partners at Harbour Collective, about their new book The Creative Nudge, and why it pays to ask "What would Gaga do?".

"Being unreasonable means being prepared to dissent," Chesters says. "One of the problems we have in business is we reward consent... You can't be creative if it's not different – you have to be prepared to reward dissent."

Listen below or tap "subscribe" to get the podcast on Apple, Spotify and other platforms.

Episode notes

0:30 What happened in JWT's sex discrimination case?

6:50 Just Eat Takeaway media review

9:50 Ladbrokes "The wait" and "Game day" by Neverland

12:20 ITV "The trap. Drama vs. Reality" by Uncommon Creative Studio

14:20 Kev Chesters and Mick Mahoney interview

This episode was hosted by Campaign’s acting news editor Simon Gwynn, with UK editor Maisie McCabe, and edited by Lindsay Riley.