Omar Oakes
Added 23 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign podcast: Prince Philip media controversy and rethinking pitching practices

Omar Oakes and Brittaney Kiefer discuss the controversy surrounding media coverage of Prince Philip's death and whether clients should take more care over the welfare of pitching agencies.

Prince Philip (picture credit: Samir Hussein/Getty Images)
Prince Philip (picture credit: Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

Campaign’s Omar Oakes and Brittaney Kiefer wade into the controversy surrounding media coverage of Prince Philip’s death. 

The BBC received a record-breaking 100,000 complaints from members of the public after it cleared its schedules to cover the Duke of Edinburgh’s death. Was the BBC right to take this approach, and is it indicative of a larger problem at the corporation? 

Oakes and Kiefer also discuss whether marketers should take more responsibility for the welfare of agencies during pitches. It is a significant question as the pandemic accelerates changes in work cultures. 

Plus: Tesco showed some generosity in its advertising by urging people to visit their local after pubs reopened in England.

Listen below or tap ‘subscribe’ to get the podcast on Apple, Spotify and other platforms. 

This episode was hosted by Campaign’s media and technology editor Omar Oakes with creativity and culture editor Brittaney Kiefer and edited by Lindsay Riley. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Adopt an entrepreneurial mindset to grow your career

Adopt an entrepreneurial mindset to grow your career

Promoted

April 12, 2021
Putting people first: why we’re all stronger together

Putting people first: why we’re all stronger together

Promoted

April 12, 2021
Why customer experience is the future of performance

Why customer experience is the future of performance

Promoted

April 06, 2021
Seven ways to prepare for a cookie-less future

Seven ways to prepare for a cookie-less future

Promoted

April 06, 2021