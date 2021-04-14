Campaign podcast: Prince Philip media controversy and rethinking pitching practices

Campaign’s Omar Oakes and Brittaney Kiefer wade into the controversy surrounding media coverage of Prince Philip’s death.

The BBC received a record-breaking 100,000 complaints from members of the public after it cleared its schedules to cover the Duke of Edinburgh’s death. Was the BBC right to take this approach, and is it indicative of a larger problem at the corporation?

Oakes and Kiefer also discuss whether marketers should take more responsibility for the welfare of agencies during pitches. It is a significant question as the pandemic accelerates changes in work cultures.

Plus: Tesco showed some generosity in its advertising by urging people to visit their local after pubs reopened in England.

This episode was hosted by Campaign’s media and technology editor Omar Oakes with creativity and culture editor Brittaney Kiefer and edited by Lindsay Riley.