Campaign podcast: Rethinking the events industry for the coronavirus age

This week's Campaign podcast focuses on the events industry and what needs to be done to save it, including the recent #lightitinred campaign, which saw buildings illuminated across the country.
The coronavirus pandemic essentially brought the live events sector to a standstill. While the furlough scheme and other types of government support are helping, many argue that freelancers, self-employed people and suppliers are not receiving the support needed. With the return to events now looking like a long slow journey, this podcast explores what the sector needs to thrive in the future.
Running order
Intro and news with Simon Gwynn
1:00 - John Lewis dropping its tagline
5:30 - Return to the office
9:30 - Simon’s experience of a socially distanced gig
14:00 - Introductions to Peter Heath and Helen Hanson
16:35 - The current state of the events industry
17:35 - The #lightitinred campaign
19:30 - How the pandemic has affected Helen’s business and other businesses
25:15 - Discussion on the furlough scheme and £1.75bn government help for buildings
28:40 - How will events work with social distancing?
31:52 - Are there things to look forward to?
This week's Campaign Podcast was hosted by Fayola Douglas, and produced and edited by Ben Londesbrough.
Get in touch with us:
Email Omar or Ben with questions or ideas for future episodes: omar.oakes@haymarket.com, ben.londesbrough@haymarket.com