Campaign podcast: Rethinking the events industry for the coronavirus age

This week's Campaign podcast focuses on the events industry and what needs to be done to save it, including the recent #lightitinred campaign, which saw buildings illuminated across the country.

The coronavirus pandemic essentially brought the live events sector to a standstill. While the furlough scheme and other types of government support are helping, many argue that freelancers, self-employed people and suppliers are not receiving the support needed. With the return to events now looking like a long slow journey, this podcast explores what the sector needs to thrive in the future.

Running order

Intro and news with Simon Gwynn

1:00 - John Lewis dropping its tagline

5:30 - Return to the office

9:30 - Simon’s experience of a socially distanced gig

14:00 - Introductions to Peter Heath and Helen Hanson

16:35 - The current state of the events industry

17:35 - The #lightitinred campaign

19:30 - How the pandemic has affected Helen’s business and other businesses

25:15 - Discussion on the furlough scheme and £1.75bn government help for buildings

28:40 - How will events work with social distancing?

31:52 - Are there things to look forward to?

This week's Campaign Podcast was hosted by Fayola Douglas, and produced and edited by Ben Londesbrough.

