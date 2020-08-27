Fayola Douglas & Ben Londesbrough
Campaign podcast: Rethinking the events industry for the coronavirus age

Fayola Douglas, experiences editor at Campaign, is joined by Peter Heath, managing director of Plasa, and Helen Hanson, founder of HEL's, an immersive events and brand experiences agency.

Peter Heath, Fayola Douglas, Helen Hanson
This week's Campaign podcast focuses on the events industry and what needs to be done to save it, including the recent #lightitinred campaign, which saw buildings illuminated across the country.

The coronavirus pandemic essentially brought the live events sector to a standstill. While the furlough scheme and other types of government support are helping, many argue that freelancers, self-employed people and suppliers are not receiving the support needed. With the return to events now looking like a long slow journey, this podcast explores what the sector needs to thrive in the future.

Running order

Intro and news with Simon Gwynn
1:00 - John Lewis dropping its tagline
5:30 - Return to the office
9:30 - Simon’s experience of a socially distanced gig
14:00 - Introductions to Peter Heath and Helen Hanson
16:35 - The current state of the events industry
17:35 - The #lightitinred campaign
19:30 - How the pandemic has affected Helen’s business and other businesses
25:15 - Discussion on the furlough scheme and £1.75bn government help for buildings
28:40 - How will events work with social distancing?
31:52 - Are there things to look forward to?

This week's Campaign Podcast was hosted by Fayola Douglas, and produced and edited by Ben Londesbrough.

